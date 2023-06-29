Vandals poured paint over the monuments erected in Kyiv in honor of the partisans of the Great Patriotic War. This was reported by the Strana edition in its Telegram channel.

The published photos show offensive inscriptions on the busts. According to the publication, the monuments to partisans in the park of Partisan Glory in the Darnitsa district of Kyiv were damaged. The damage was done, among other things, to the bust of the partisan commander, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Sidor Kovpak.

Numerous cases of desecration of monuments on the territory of Ukraine were previously recorded. In particular, in January 2023, unknown persons desecrated a monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in Krivoy Rog. Such incidents also occurred in other cities of Ukraine – in Kyiv, Kharkov, Poltava.

The authorities are trying to legalize the demolition of monuments. In January 2023, a bill aimed at de-Russification was sent to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which should legitimize the fight against “hundreds of Pushkin street names” and reduce the influence of Russian narratives. In December 2022, the last monument to Pushkin was dismantled in the city of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine.

The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015. The authorities are pursuing a policy of decommunization within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes.” Recently, this trend has intensified: in June 2023 alone, a monument to Soviet intelligence officer Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya was demolished in Kyiv, a bust of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was dismantled, and six monuments to Soviet soldiers were demolished in western Ukraine in a day.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov previously statedthat the Ukrainian authorities for many years pursued a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation.