Monuments The competition for the memorial of President Koivisto collected 111 proposals, the winner will be announced in September

The monument is to be ready and in place in the center of Helsinki by Koivisto’s centenary.

President Mauno Koiviston the design competition organized as a memorial collected 111 proposals, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

The deadline for submitting entries was Thursday. The results of the competition will be announced on the first day of September.

The goal is that the monument to the Little Parliament Park in the center of Helsinki will be completed in November 2023, when it will be one hundred years since Koivisto was born.

The winner of the competition will receive a prize of 20,000 euros. The second place winner will be awarded EUR 15,000 and the third place winner EUR 10,000. In addition, the prize committee may award two EUR 5,000 recognition prizes.

The award committee consists of the Memorial Committee of President Mauno Koivisto, headed by the former Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen (sd).

It also includes the Undersecretary of State Timo Lankinen from the Prime Minister’s Office, a representative of the relatives Heikki Allonen, Professor of Architecture at Aalto University Antti Ahlava and professors Pirjo Sanaksenaho, Chief of Staff of the City of Helsinki Sami Sarvilinna, Director of the Helsinki Art Museum Maija Tanninen-Matila as well as artist members Kaarina Kaikkonen and Antti Tanttu.

Koivisto served as the ninth President of the Republic of Finland from 1982 to 1994. He already served as president for three months before his predecessor Urho Kekkonen resign for health reasons.

Koivisto, who served as the prime minister of the two governments, also passed away four years ago in the spring of 2017. The competition for his tombstone was won by a visual artist, photographer Perttu Germany. It was unveiled at Hietaniemi Cemetery in Helsinki in November 2018.