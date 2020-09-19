Monuments A statue to Helsinki is desired for the owls

The city can receive monuments funded by outsiders if their quality criteria are met.

For owls we want a statue in Helsinki.

A number of Helsinki-based delegates and deputy commissioners want a statue for Helsinki for the Finnish men’s national football team, Huuhkaji.

Left Alliance Suldan Said Ahmed have done Council initiative, which hopes the city will take steps to erect a statue in honor of the historic dignity of the Owls.

The signatories of the initiative believe that the city should also explore funding opportunities for the statue project.

The matter will be on the meeting list of the Helsinki City Government on Monday.

Culture and Leisure Board has dealt with the Owl Statue issue in September.

The statement of the board states that the city does not pay for personal monuments or comparable monuments of associations or companies.

Over time, the City of Helsinki’s art collection has included several monuments donated to the city, defined as works of art. As a rule, personal monuments have come to the city as donations.

In the opinion of the Board it is noted, however, that the city may receive monuments funded by outsiders if certain boundary conditions are met. The statement writes that the city receives donations of public art judiciously, as statues and monuments placed in public spaces have influenced the cityscape for decades, even centuries.

The opinion also states that if the statue project proceeds with external funding, coordination and a donor committed to a long-term project, the urban environment industry and the Helsinki Art Museum should be contacted as early as possible to ensure location and artistic quality and conditions for inclusion in collections.