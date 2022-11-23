Spain made its debut in Qatar 2022 with a historic feat: it scored seven goals for the first time in a World Cup event. A great collective approach, in which effective possession of the ball prevailed, gave the first three points to the team led by Luis Enrique and left a disoriented Costa Rica at zero.

Spain gave an exhibition of collective play this November 23 in Qatar 2022. The team led by Luis Enrique made harmony and team performance prevail over individualities and thrashed Costa Rica 7-0.

At the Al Thumama stadium, south of the Qatari capital, Doha, ‘La Roja’ moved their fans with a match in which they marked their style of play, favoring possession of the ball and triangulation on the field.

The Spaniards took to the field with the conviction of marking the times and rhythms of the game. Spain was confident. The youth of his squad, with an average age of just over 25 years, did not prevent him from showing his football hierarchy and prevailing over a totally disoriented Costa Rica.

‘La Roja’ managed to get dangerously close to the goal in the first minutes of the game. Two shots by Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio betrayed the offensive will of the Spaniards. One that paid off at minute 11 of the game.

A long series of touches opened the spaces for Pedri to send a pass to Olmo, who received an aerial ball and spun inside the goal. The ’21’ he defined with a very well placed shot that was impossible to stop by Keylor Navas.

Spain did not slow down. Instead, he continued to build with ten of his men on the Costa Rican side of the pitch. For their part, the ‘Ticos’ could not react to the speed of the Spanish ball circulation.

One of their most experienced players, the ‘5’, Sergio Busquets, led the squad throughout the first half. And at minute 20, the Barcelona player opened the ball to the left wing with a pass to Jordi Alba, who crossed into the area where Asensio finished off with his left foot and scored the second goal of the match.

Before the end of the first half, Spain gave another sign of their superiority with a goal scored from the penalty spot by Ferran Torres.

In the second part, the faces in the Spanish squad changed with the departure of several of its protagonists, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran and Asensio. But what did not change was his style of play: effective possession of the ball and a game construction that allowed him to score another four goals.

The Barcelona forward got his second goal in the 54th minute of the game and his clubmate Pablo Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, scored the fifth for Spain.

The end of the game was marked by another decisive Spanish offensive that led to the final two goals when 90 minutes of the game had already been reached.

This time they came with a shot from Carlos Soler, who had come on for Pedri, and two minutes later due to a shot from Álvaro Morata, who came on for Ferran Torres.

It is a historic feat: it is the first time that Spain has scored seven goals in a World Cup.

