Berlin, Germany.- Rosina Neuerer showed that the surf It’s not the only thing he does. To have the balance to climb the wood to do magic on the water, you need prior work and a lot of concentration to know when to zigzag in the waves.

This time the german he put away his board to head somewhere other than the sand and the sea. His person was found in the Gym to work: Legs, buttocks, back and abdomen. with his best ‘outfit’ came to the establishment to cause a sensation among the athletes.

Being recognized in the European country has its advantages. The associates organized a corridor to receive this magnificent lady to the place of her dreams. Rosina imagines the best ‘body’ when she goes to the ‘gym’ and he’s looking for him with powerful sets on machine and free weight.

To start the week Rosina Neuerer, with the greatest of attitudes, toned her favorite muscles to look prettier than now. Doing four sets of twelve repetitions is not enough for the Teutonic, it increases the number of repetitions and also the plates.

Putting her figure to work pays off, even better when she receives praise from the public after sharing the types of exercises that help her look better while inspiring more people to follow in her footsteps in this area, and also in surfing.

With a short video on her Instagram account, in which she presents four different exercises, Rosina Neuerer paralyzed her more than 18,600 followers. With her smile and attractive appearance she lifted people’s spirits, who expect more of this content, coming from her crush.