Mexico City.- Vanessa Claudio fell in love with her millions of fans in recent days by being one of the drivers who was in the Center of Mexico City during the transmission of the TV Azteca network for the Day of the Dead Parade, accompanied by Kristal Silva and Carlos Quirarte.

The Puerto Rican, with her pretty appearance and bizarre way of dressing for a special event such as the Day of the Dead, made viewers glued to the small screen during the broadcast hours of the parade as well as the presentation of Angela Aguilar, in the Capital Zocalo.

The presenter of ‘Al Extremo’ is once again at her best, having returned to the company that saw her develop as a sweet and extraordinary figure who left her native country to obtain a better life in the Mexican Republic.

There was a time that Vanessa decided to take new horizons, so she thanked the production of Venga la Alegría, a morning space where she is most remembered in the Azteca forums. She returned to the program months ago but only as a guest.

The Caribbean woman did not rejoin the cast, but tried a new experience by being part of the group that currently makes up ‘Al Extremo’. Messages of praise for her appear constantly on social networks and by virtue of her magnificent dress, that action multiplied.

Vanessa Claudio underwent different make-up and costume changes to look perfect during this Mexican tradition. The production characterized the star as a beautiful catrina and in a short video she paraded to dazzle with her beautiful figure.

We recommend you read

“#I will not let you live these beautiful traditions of Mexico, which today I adopted in my heart”, reads the legend of the publication that Vanessa added to her Instagram account, which takes the first place in her recent videos in this month of November.