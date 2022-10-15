Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Alessia Pizarro refreshed the memory of her audience with two Aces in her official account of Instagram. The Mexican is someone spectacular in the sector ‘fitness’his passion and discipline gives him the opportunity to win a statuette that he exhibits on the bandstand and allows him to win prestigious prizes, leaving the name of Mexico.

The model and ‘influencer’ She is very active on her official internet accounts in recent days. In the various posts of hers that she added to her profile, there was the normal, that is, ‘likes’ and praise comments, what broke the ordinary were her heart-stopping poses.

Alessia felt the reverberating heat in the privacy of her house, so she decided to walk as she pleased on her own roof. The set of clothes she wore for her people was a daring Swimwearwhich barely protected its treasures that the ‘fans’ do not stop looking at.

In addition, this design is one of the favorites of the bodybuilder. She usually wears it when it’s time to go swimming either in the pool or in the pool. This time she discovered him for a photo shoot, which helped sweeten her pupil to her more than 90 thousand followers who expect more content from her “crush”.

Alessia Pizarro, majestic in a swimsuit

Instagram alessia.pizarro

Alessia Pizarro is in front of his individual sofa and with a wonderful movement, while holding his damp hair and turning to see another direction that is not the camera lens, he caused physical reactions in all who watch, from beginning to end, in his Instagram page.

His sculpture fascinates in digital media, but when viewed from the body it is even more striking. Alessia Pizarro is a Goddess and alone she has been able to prevail in her efforts so that she is now one of the sexiest, most successful and empowered Mexicans.