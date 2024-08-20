Developer Ustwo Games has revealed its widely acclaimed Escher-esque puzzler Monument Valley will return for a third outing on 10th December, and it’ll be exclusively available to Netflix subscribers on Android and iOS devices.

Monument Valley 3 is described as protagonist Noor’s “most extraordinary adventure yet,” and it’ll see players searching for a new source of power before the light of the world fades forever.

It promises “stunning new art styles and impossible landscapes”, alongside “innovative mechanics and fresh ways to approach challenges”. And one of its big new features comes in the form of sailing, with players able to roam the world – and solve some of its puzzles – by boat.

Monument Valley 3 announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

“Explore sprawling cities to four coastal towns,” says Ustwo in its announcement post, “all reimagined into impossible geometry that defy the laws of physics… with expansive natural landscapes, from gorgeous wheat fields to rising sea tides, all adding a new layer of depth to the iconic Monument Valley universe.”

Ahead of Monument Valley 3’s 10th December launch for iOS and Android on Netflix, the streaming service will be giving subscribers the chance to check out the previous games in Ustwo’s series. The original Monument Valley joins Netflix on 19th September, while its sequel arrives on 29th October.