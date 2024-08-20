At the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, the developers of ustwo games announced Monument Valley 3. The new chapter of the series will debut Exclusive to Netflix Gamesthe catalog of video games included in the subscription to the service, the next December 10th.

But that’s not all, because before the launch they will be added to the Netflix Games catalog also Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2respectively on September 19 and October 29. Definitely great news for all subscribers, considering the quality of this series focused on isometric puzzles and optical illusions.

The announcement was accompanied by the gameplay trailer that you can find above, which shows the first sequences of the game. It is obviously still too early to make any judgments, but the new game seems to be less linear than the previous two, as it invites players to sail in a boat and to explore vibrant cities and picturesque coastal towns.