Dumskaya: the last monument to young Lenin was dismantled in Odessa

In Odessa, the last surviving monument to the young Vladimir Lenin was demolished. About it reported Ukrainian edition “Dumskaya”.

The monument was located on Kostandi Street on the territory of the children’s health center “Young Ship Repairman”. It is specified that the public organization “Decommunization. Ukraine” demanded to dismantle this statue, along with 14 other surviving monuments across the country, back in January 2021.

In January 2021, the last monument in the country to the organizer of the October Revolution, Vladimir Lenin, was demolished in Ukraine. Then the activist of the movement “Decommunization. Ukraine” Vadim Pozdnyakov noted that there was not a single monument to the revolutionary left in the country, with the exception of those located in private plots or territories not controlled by Kiev.

Since May 2015, a law on decommunization has been in force in Ukraine. It provides for a ban on the use of Soviet symbols, the condemnation of the communist regime of the USSR and the opening of the archives of Soviet special services in the country. As part of the implementation of the law, cities and streets are being renamed, and monuments to Soviet leaders and figures are being dismantled.