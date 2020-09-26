The monument to Suvorov was opened for the 290th anniversary of the commander in the Vladimir region in the family estate of the commander in the village of Kistysh in the Vladimir region, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

The opening ceremony of the monument was attended by: Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky, Governor of the Vladimir Region Vladimir Sipyagin and others.

Gerasimov noted that Suvorov often won, resorting to non-standard methods of warfare. According to Medinsky, the commander knew how to appreciate the life of his subordinates like no one else.

The monument to Suvorov was erected by the Russian Military Historical Society. The authors of the sculpture are Vladimir Blagoveshchensky and Andrey Korobtsov.

Earlier, a unique monument to Zhukov was unveiled in Khabarovsk. The monument was cast from photographs of 1945. The sculpture is unique, as it accurately recreates the appearance of the great commander.