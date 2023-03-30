In the Latvian city of Bauska, a previously fallen monument to SS legionnaires was returned to its place

In the Latvian city of Bauska, a monument to the Latvian Waffen SS legionnaires, which had previously been knocked to the ground by unknown persons, was returned to its place. This is reported Telegram– Baltnews channel.

It is noted that the monument was returned to its place by members of the Bauska branch of the right-wing radical National Association.

On the night of March 27, the monument was knocked to the ground. According to law enforcement officers, this could be done by a group of people or by one person using a winch.

Earlier it was reported that the vice-mayor of Riga, Edward Ratnieks, proposed creating a square in the capital of Latvia in memory of the Latvian SS legionnaires, whom the politician considers a symbol of the struggle against the “totalitarian Stalinist regime and occupation.”