The ex-wife of Pierre Narcissus announced plans to erect a monument to the artist near Moscow State University or RUDN

The ex-wife of the deceased artist Pierre Narcisse Valery Kalacheva announced plans to erect a monument to the artist. She spoke about this in an interview with Telegram-SHOT channel.

The ex-wife of the musician said that sponsors have already been found for the construction of the monument, and stressed that fans can contribute funds to the development of the project. Kalacheva added that now it remains to choose a sketch of the sculpture, as well as draw up documents for the installation of the monument.

“Of course he will be handsome. He will be stylish. How he liked to look,” said Kalacheva. The ex-wife of the musician added that she plans to place the monument either next to the building of Moscow State University (Pierre Narcisse studied at this institution at the Faculty of Journalism), or near the RUDN building (the artist was a member of the KVN team from this university).

Kalacheva noted that many people asked to erect a monument to the performer: “Simply because he not only sang, but united peoples in himself. He made everyone friends against the backdrop of positive, music. All diasporas. We even have legendary cases: people were in a quarrel for ten years, and he reconciled them. And they are grateful, the children were named after him.”

Pierre Narcisse died on June 21 in Moscow. The performer died at the age of 45 as a result of cardiac arrest during kidney surgery.