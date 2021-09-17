According to the publication, the monument was erected in the park of the Clinical campus of the First Moscow State Medical University named after Sechenov on Bolshaya Pirogovskaya Street.

“I would like to express my gratitude to those who took the initiative to create this wonderful monument, which symbolizes the fight against covid, the fight against the pandemic, the feat of our medical workers,” the mayor said during the opening ceremony.

Sobyanin stressed that for many months, the city’s health workers have been doing everything possible to save thousands of lives from diseases such as coronavirus.

On the eve it became known that in Moscow they began to treat COVID-19 in a new way. We are talking about the use of drugs from the group of monoclonal virus-neutralizing antibodies.

