On Monday, July 10, a monument to the Hero of Russia, law enforcement officer Magomed Nurbagandov was unveiled in Makhachkala, who in 2016, before the massacre of four armed militants, turned to his colleagues with the call “Work, brothers!”.

Nurbagandov was killed in the forest while relaxing with friends near the village of Sergokala. One of the militants pointed a gun at a policeman and demanded that he make a video message in which he was to urge his loved ones to leave law enforcement agencies.

Instead, Nurbagandov said: “Work, brothers,” after which he was shot dead.

The monument to the hero was erected in the square on Abubakarov Street. The opening ceremony of the monument was timed to coincide with the seventh anniversary of the feat of Nurbagandov.

“Exactly seven years ago, this grief hit our house, and seven years have passed since that day. But I must say that for our family it was a huge support that you are always there. Next to us is the government, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the people, ”the father of the hero said at the event.

The ceremony was attended by the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, who called Nurbagandov a man of inexhaustible inner strength, who became a symbol of the fight against extremism and terrorism.

“Let the monument that we are opening today become not only a symbol of courage, fortitude and devotion to the Motherland, but also a call to each of us to adequately fulfill our duty <...> We work, brother!” the head of the region said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded Magomed Nurbagandov the title of Hero of Russia.

In October 2017, Artur Bekbolatov, who participated in the brutal massacre of Nurbagandov, was sentenced to 24 years in a strict regime colony. In 2018, the Supreme Court toughened Bekbolatov’s sentence. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a strict regime correctional colony.