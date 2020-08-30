In Montreal, a monument to the first Canadian Prime Minister, John MacDonald, was demolished. Reported by CBC.

As it became known to the publication, a group of protesters climbed the monument, tied it with ropes and threw it down. Due to the angle of incidence, the head broke off from the rest of the monument. It is noted that the statue was demolished after peaceful protests against racism that took place throughout Canada. Activists demanded to cut funding for the police.

What relation to this demonstration had those who threw off the monument is unclear, the newspaper emphasizes. However, the demonstrators are said to have handed out leaflets explaining this and also referred to a petition requesting it. At the moment, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident.

John Alexander MacDonald is the first prime minister of a sovereign Canada. His government suppressed the Métis and Indian rebellion in 1885, and also pursued a policy of resettlement of Canadian Indians on the reservation and cultural assimilation. At the same time, the cultural rights of the Francophone minority were protected. Under Macdonald, the Indians were first granted suffrage.