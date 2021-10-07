Indonesia is preparing for the inauguration of a large monument for the victims of the corona pandemic in the metropolis of Bandung on Java.

Jakarta – In the past few days, the names of health care workers who have died in connection with Covid-19 have been engraved on the stone memorial. The memorial is due to be unveiled on November 10 at Gasibu Field, a public park in the heart of the city.

According to statistics, more than 2,000 health system employees in the Southeast Asian island nation have died in the wake of the pandemic. With 270 million inhabitants, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and one of the most severely affected by Corona in the region. A total of 4.2 million cases have been reported so far, 142,000 people have died in connection with the virus.

Work on the monument had already started before the pandemic, but in the wake of the crisis, the provincial government decided to dedicate the memorial stone to the «Covid-19 heroes». In addition, two statues are to be built in the park, one of which will represent mourning and the other happiness, said local governor Ridwan Kamil. The monument should represent the line between the past and the future. (dpa)