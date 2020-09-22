A monument to cosmonaut Alexei Leonov will be installed in his native village of Listvyanka, Tisulsky district, Kemerovo region, reports on Tuesday, September 22, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kuzbass.

“The sculptural image of the Hero will be cast in bronze and installed in the village of Listvyanka, Tisul region. According to the project, the 7 m high monument will also include a wrought copper stele depicting the Earth, orbit, satellite and a quote from Alexei Leonov: “It was so quiet that I could hear my heart beating,” the message says.

The bust of twice Hero of the Soviet Union Alexei Leonov was made by the Kemerovo sculptor, winner of the Kuzbass Prize Viktor Atuchin.

A pine alley will appear at the site of the monument, all work will be completed before the anniversary of the death of the astronaut – October 11, 2020.

Alexey Leonov was born on May 30, 1934. In 1937, he and his mother moved to Kemerovo. In 1947, the family moved to the father’s place of work in Kaliningrad, where his relatives still live.

In 1957 he graduated from the Chuguev Military Aviation School of Pilots. In 1960 he was enlisted in the first Soviet cosmonaut corps.

On March 18-19, 1965, together with Pavel Belyaev, he flew into space as a co-pilot on the Voskhod-2 spacecraft, during which he made the first spacewalk in the history of cosmonautics.

In December last year, the name of cosmonaut Leonov was given to the Technological University in Korolev, Moscow Region.

The educational institution includes four institutes, a college of space engineering and technology, a technopark and a technical school.