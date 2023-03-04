TIRANA, Albania — Built in the 1980s to commemorate a dead tyrant in pharaonic style, the concrete and glass pyramid in Albania’s capital Tirana was crumbling when engineers and construction workers arrived to rescue it.

“The place was a disaster,” recalled Genci Golemi, the site engineer, of his first visit. “Everything had been stolen.”

Now, after two years of reconstruction, the building is a gleaming temple to Albania’s ambitious hopes for the future.

For Erion Veliaj, the Mayor of Tirana, the $22 million makeover points to how he envisions the capital: as “the Tel Aviv of the Balkans,” a high-tech hub that offers jobs and promise to a country that it was so impoverished and cut off from the modern world under Enver Hoxha—the late communist dictator in whose honor the shrine was built—that typewriters and color televisions were banned.

“Instead of being a blast from the past, it will be a blast into the future,” the Mayor said of the pyramid, brushing aside the fact that Albania remains one of the poorest countries in Europe and best known as a source of economic immigrants than software engineers.

Still, after decades of failed grand schemes for the pyramid, hope is high. It is being repurposed as classrooms, cafes, and technology offices, and is scheduled to open later this year.

“Hoxha will be turning in his grave seeing his memorial turned into a celebration of capitalism, work and the future,” Veliaj said, standing on top of the 20-meter-high pyramid near a hole. on the ceiling where a giant red glass star used to rest. The star’s outline is still visible in the concrete that housed it, a ghostly reminder of Albania’s 40 years under brutal communist rule.

Winy Maas, the principal architect of MVRDV, a Dutch firm that spearheaded the redesign of the pyramid, said dealing with structures erected to celebrate tyranny has always involved “difficult decisions,” but added that no matter how dire the beginnings of a building, demolition is “rarely a good option.”

He said he was inspired by the rebuilding of the Reichstag in Berlin by British architect Norman Foster, who added a glass dome to a building long associated with Germany’s Nazi past and turned it into a light-filled symbol of democracy. modern of the country

Albania was the last nation in Europe to turn against communism, in 1991. But hopes for a new era of democratic prosperity quickly turned to even greater misery when a series of financial mismanagement schemes collapsed in 1997, sparking violent protests. at the national level that pushed the country into civil war.

Tempers eventually calmed down, paving the way for Albania to apply to join the European Union in 2009 and win candidate status in 2014 for future membership, which it has yet to join.

Throughout this turbulent journey, Hoxha’s pyramid loomed over Tirana, decaying and seemingly taunting each new government with its memories of a Stalinist system few wanted to see again.

“Hoxha’s ghost was everywhere and it was terrifying for everyone,” recalled Frrok Cupi, a journalist who was appointed in 1991 to manage the pyramid. After his plan for a cultural center failed, Cupi supported demands that the building be demolished. Now, he hails the redesign as a sign that Albania can overcome its communist ghosts and post-communist demons.

“We all wanted to be part of the West, but we didn’t really know what this meant,” he said. “The pyramid has now been completely transformed, and that gives me hope.”

Fatjona Mejdini contributed reporting to this article.

By: ANDREW HIGGINS