The Phoenix Suns are focused on reaching the final of the Western Conference of the NBAin a tie against Doncic’s Mavericks who started winning 2-0 and now are tied at two, a situation that perhaps they had not foreseen, but that does not detract from the fantastic course of the Arizona team. Some Suns that have finished the regular season with the best historical record of the franchise, 64-18, two more wins than that team that with MVP Charles Barkley reached the 1993 final against Michael Jordan’s Bulls. The current Suns have also been the best of the campaign in this League (eight more wins than Memphis Grizzlies) with Monty Williams on the bench. A job and a career that will be recognized with the award for best coach of the yearaccording to Shams Charania, a journalist from The Athletic Y Stadium.

Monty Williams, 50, spent nine seasons as a player in the NBA (1994-03), in which he accumulated, from the forward position, 456 games with an average of 6.3 points. He retired when he was almost 32 years old and just a couple of years later he had already started his career as a coach in the big league, although as an assistantwhere he served for five seasons in Portland.

From there to the head coaching position in New Orleans, where he was from 2010 to 2015. Again an assistant in Oklahoma and in Philadelphia and in 2019 he made the leap to the Suns, where he has led the team to meteoric growth, with 34 wins (in 73 games, 46%)at 51 of the second course (at 72, 70%, and loss in the final for the ring against Milwaukee Bucks) and from there to 64 of the present (in the usual 82, 78%) with great collective and individual performance from players like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton. The award is well deserved, although in Phoenix they are doing something else at the moment, overcoming Dallas and Doncic and continuing to make history.