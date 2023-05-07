Yolanda Andrade is going through difficult times due to some health problems. A few weeks ago, she was admitted to the ABC Hospital, in Mexico City, due to heavy bleeding. The television host, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, He has stated that he is still alive by pure miracle. Continue in medical studies to be able to have an accurate diagnosis. According to an interview she gave to TVNotas, she mentioned that at the moment the doctors ruled out any serious illness.

Who apparently was happy about Yolanda Andrade’s health problems, was the first Mexican actress veronica castro. Let us remember that some time ago, the Sinaloan woman assured that they had a loving relationship and were married symbolically in Amsterdam, which caused differences between them. Apparently, the mother of singer Cristian Castro feels hurt by the statements that Joe made.

That said, through her Twitter account, the protagonist of soap operas such as “Rosa Salvaje”, “My little solitude”, “Valentina”, “Pueblo chico, infierno grande” and many more, allegedly sent a hint to Yolanda Andrade, referring to the fact that the situation you are going through is nothing more than karma. “Who laughing makes it to you, crying pays. God says that sooner or later he will send you the bill to settle accounts, some call it karma, I call it divine justice.”

In an interview with various media outlets, the television host Montserrat Oliver, reacted to the “hint” of “La Vero” to one of her best friends, Yolanda Andrade, with whom she hosts the “Montse & Joe” program. The also model stressed that today, there are more people bitter.

It seems to me that humanity is going crazy, the truth is, there are more and more bitter people, sowing more hate instead of sowing more love, which is what we all need, I believe that when something happens to someone there is no Better thing than praying for that person and sending them light.

Montserrat Oliverthe former sentimental partner of Yolanda Andrade He added: “Stop fooling around that they are saying, honestly idle people who have nothing to do, who have a lot of hate in their hearts.”

For his part, in a meeting with the media, Yolanda Andrade stated that while Verónica Castro refers to karma, she focuses on dharma (the path of life above karma, aligned with our soul and destiny). “There is also dharma, if you have knowledge of karma, you also have to have knowledge of dharma, and let’s practice dharma, with love.” So far, the sister of television producer José Alberto “El Güero” Castro has not said anything about this controversy.