Sunday, June 18, 2023, 4:10 p.m.



Montserrat García was proclaimed Youth Queen of the 2023 Patron Saint Festivities of San Pedro del Pinatar at the Election and Coronation Gala that was held on the night of Saturday, June 17. Present at the Customs Park were the mayoress, Ángela Gaona, the councilor for Festejos, Javier Castejón, members of the Municipal Corporation, and hundreds of relatives, friends and neighbors.

This celebration gave prominence to the young candidates with presentation videos in which they introduced themselves to the audience. Luck wanted her to open the ball with the role of “Queen” Montserrat García. In addition, she will be accompanied in her reign by the ladies, Carmen Giménez, Ayelén Gómez, María González, Carmen Heredia, Lucía López, Miriam López, Sonia Mellado and Gisela Sánchez.

Later, Montserrat was crowned by the outgoing queen, María Jesús Montesinos, and the entire court received a gift from the mayoress and the councilor of Festejos. The act had the journalist David Jiménez from Pinatar, who was in charge of making the proclamation. He stated that “we live in the best town in the world.” Subsequently, he was awarded with the imposition of the Coat of Arms of the Villa and signed in the Book of Honor.

A fireworks display and the traditional waltz along with their companions officially closed the gala to make way for the Open Formula concert that celebrates its 20th anniversary with a tour that brought them to San Pedro del Pinatar.