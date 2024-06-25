One month before the Paris Olympic Games begin, the first in which the Spanish women’s team will participate, Monste Tomé has once again called up Patri Guijarro for the two qualifying matches for Euro 2025 —Spain already has the ticket— against the Republic Czech and Belgium. The Barcelona midfielder, one of the best in the world, resigned from La Roja in September 2022 during the so-called 15 o’clock crisis, when 15 footballers decided not to play for Spain to protest against the methodology of the then coach, Jorge Vilda. Some of the players who had rebelled to demand changes in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) later backed down and showed themselves eligible to go to last summer’s World Cup won by Spain, but this had not been the case for Patri Guijarro, that this season he has won all possible titles with Barcelona: League, Cup, Super Cup and Champions League.

Tomé tried to recover Guijarro and the central defender Mapi León (Barça), who is still out, as soon as he took charge of the national team, but the two decided not to participate in the matches considering that it was not the appropriate way to wear the shirt again. from Spain.

The complete squad for the two matches of the Euro Cup is made up of the following 26 footballers: Cata Coll (Barça), Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid) and Elene Lete (Real Sociedad); in defense, Ona Batlle (Barça), Oihane Hernández (Real Madrid), Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City) Irene Paredes (Barça), Laia Codina (Arsenal), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), María Méndez (Levante), Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City) and Jana Fernández (Barça); in the middle, Tere Abelleira (Real Madrid), Vicky López (Barça), Aitana Bonmatí (Barça), Alexia Putellas (Barça), Maite Oroz (Real Madrid), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona) and Jenni Hermoso (Tigres); and as forwards, Eva Navarro (Atlético), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Inma Gabarro (Sevilla), Lucía García (Manchester United), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante) and Salma Paralluelo (Barça).

