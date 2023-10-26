Despite the Spanish federation’s fiddling around the women’s soccer team, the non-consensual kiss of former president Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso that shook the entire foundations of the institution – with dismissals and resignations at all levels – and soccer in general, The team has become accustomed to demanding with the microphone in hand and responding with the ball between their feet. There was a reason they were the world champions in Australia and New Zealand and there was a reason they won the first two matches of the Nations League when they had barely had time to train, when meetings to change sexist attitudes took up some of the players’ time. who gave up putting on the shirt again until the changes were latent, now picked up and started with the Treaty of Oliva between the RFEF, the CSD and the players. With the atmosphere calmer, Spain asks for the ball and the protagonism again on the grass, leader of its group with games such as victories (Sweden and Switzerland), now against Italy in Salerno.

“It was a very difficult World Cup to win, in which we saw the greatest competition between 23 footballers who gave a great performance and an incredible way of being. That’s what the world has to see and copy. It is strange that it has not been able to be brought to light and I hope to be in time to be able to do so,” coach Montse Tomé resolved in the press conference before measuring herself against the Azurri. Precisely, the bulk of the players did not quite validate Tomé’s commitment to leading the bench, especially because it was a line in continuity with the previous coach Jorge Vilda -she was his second-, whom they considered to be fair tactically and above all too controlling. It didn’t help that Tomé forced the players to wear the shirt on the first call-up with the threat of losing their license if they refused. But the talks have taken place both collectively and individually, since the coach has held different meetings with the players these days, and the soccer players have seen that they have gained a lot of power socially but also within the national team, since the conciliatory attitude and Tomé’s wide sleeve serves to plan the holidays, as well as the rules – to the point that it was the soccer players who chose the first two captains (Irene Paredes and Alexia) and the third (Olga Carmona) chose her the coach -, although not the lineups or the tactical concepts. This is seen, for example, with Alexia, who plays 9 in Barcelona and 6 or 8 with Spain. “We respect what they do in their clubs. We have seen her play good games nine, but we think of it as interior. Alexia interprets the game well and within the role or demarcation she plays, she knows what she has to do at all times,” Tomé resolved.

Although some tension is still palpable in the hallways of Las Rozas, the air is flowing in the team and the team hugs the coach when the victories are celebrated. Now, furthermore, with the changes signed and already underway, the players focus on the ball. “Unlike the last concentration, we are physically more rested, fresh,” agreed midfielder Tere Abelleira; “We are at a different point and now we only talk about football. So we will be seen with an extra pace. With the ball we will do what we know how to do, the other time it already worked and we will continue in that line.” It is assumed that Jenni Hermoso will be in the eleven, who missed the first call because the coach, she said, wanted to protect her. Now she is with the group. “We had to fight for our partner so that she felt protected. At the time we did not notice the support of the federation, but after the meetings we began to walk together,” Abelleira said.

The path now passes through the Nations League, a competition that grants safe passage to the Olympic Games, a tournament that the team has never competed in. And it’s Italy. “She is a very competitive opponent, at a defensive level she manages several registers and has the ability to get out quickly and reach the rival area with quite a few players. After the analysis against Switzerland and Sweden, we have made an assessment, thinking about what we can do and we are already looking forward to tomorrow’s match,” Tomé explained. And he expanded: “Spain has a lot of talent. Our responsibility is to order it and see how we can attack and combat the rival. We have been thinking about the eleven since the beginning of the concentration and we follow the current state of the players in addition to studying the rival in advance. But we decided the eleven on the last day because we evaluate everything again, we put the information on the table and the coaching staff tells me what they feel and see, and in the end I make the decisions.” Firm in the technical area and conciliatory in the locker room.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.