Dressed in her tracksuit and Adidas boots, sometimes with a whistle, almost always hyperactive -because on holidays she used to go running-, Montse Tomé (La Pola de Siero, Asturias; 41 years old) was in charge of explaining in many times the exercises to be carried out in the training camps of New Zealand at the beginning and in Australia later, Spain champion at the end of the World Cup. With an energetic speech, but with tact, always with demanding but affectionate tag lines, she Montse endeared herself to the wardrobe. “Here we can’t fail! But I know you’ll do well”, she resolved one day when she was explaining a passing game in small spaces, still in Palmerston North. “I want to see the most of you! As you do every day… ”, she pointed out in recent days in Sydney, in a circuit with power posts or anaerobic work. And all the players of the Spanish team smiled and gave themselves to the task, normally rewarded at the end of the day with a “it’s nice to see you train”. Montse was for five courses the second of Jorge Vilda, her right hand. Once the coach is fired, Tomé will be in charge of leading the team, the first woman to hold the position since the team became official in 1988; she third to occupy the bench. “The appointment of Tomé responds to the regeneration measures announced by President Pedro Rocha”, resolved the official statement of the RFEF.

Montse was a player in her time, defending the shield of Oviedo, Levante and Barcelona, ​​also for the Spanish team. At that time, soccer was more of a passion than anything else, because there were no resources or a great competition, nor were there any other national teams than the under-18s and the seniors, in addition to two or three people in each coaching staff. For what she has lived and participated in the change from the beginning, also thanks to Vilda. It turns out that just after finishing the coaching course —which was taught by the same former coach—, just the next day, she called him to tell him if she was interested in being her right hand. “Count on me, this is incredible,” he replied, as he explained to the newspaper Ace in an interview at the World Cup. Although she did it with some misgivings because being the second meant getting to know each other well, getting along, fitting in. And the truth is that they did it quickly, although they never joined more than after the Eurocup, when 15 players resigned from the national team because they considered that there was a lack of professionalism and a level in the federation’s benefits, also in the coaching staff. “When one was wobbling, the other was stronger,” he pointed out. Until the World Cup ended, until Vilda positioned herself with Rubiales after she gave Jenni Hermoso a non-consensual kiss. It was she, without going any further, who led the resignation statement from the coaching staff. A separation that has taken the coach ahead and that, again in his house, has raised Tomé to charge.

Although not all the players approve of the change -they see that it is a line of continuity-, there are some who are satisfied with Montse and her work, and also with the fact that a woman is the one who trains them. Not surprisingly, when the 15 were declared not eligible for the team, some of them put the condition of kicking out Vilda and putting Natalia Arroyo (coach of Real Sociedad) as selector. Rubiales did not give in and although the road was winding, the team ended up winning the World Cup. She will be the first woman, in any case, to hold the position. The first tenant was Ignacio Quereda (1988-2015), dismissed because, machirulo he, treated the players with condescension and disdain —”chavalitas” and “what you need in a macho”, were some of his pearls—, a requirement of a locker room that refused to play under his orders anymore. The second was Vilda (2015-2023), who also did not win the favor of the soccer players, controller at the start and with training sessions that did not satisfy the appetite of some soccer players who over time have shown why, even though during the World Cup the players recognized that everything had improved a lot, that they enjoyed free time, family and training, also analyzing rivals.

Now, the baton is taken by Tomé, who also led the U-17 and U-20 teams to world glory with the absolute. And with it, calm is supposed to come, at least it is the first step, since the soccer players declared that they would not play again with the shield of Spain until the leaders were changed. And time is short because the UEFA Women’s Nations League is just around the corner, since on September 22 they will face Sweden at home and on September 26 they will host Switzerland in Córdoba.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.