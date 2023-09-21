Thursday, September 21, 2023, 18:26



| Updated 7:55 p.m.

With an expression of maximum seriousness, even dejection, and alone, without players by her side, Montse Tomé’s first public appearance took place after the storm unleashed as a result of her first call-up as women’s coach. It was a real bummer for a coach whose hours were numbered without having yet made her debut in an official match and it was noticeable in the atmosphere.

«It is something that I think escapes sports. Since I started in office and seeing this exceptional situation, I tried to focus on sports, on what I could control, and that involved forming my staff and analyzing how we could prepare for the matches in Sweden and Switzerland. From there things happen that other people control. I feel that there may have been a failure in communication but we have tried to help and be with all the players, with Jenni,” explained the coach in reference to the situation of the last few days, in which chaos has reigned in the federation and in the women’s team.

“I don’t feel that the players don’t love me,” responded Montse Tomé in reference to the information that claims that the world champion soccer players do not want the person who was assistant to the dismissed Jorge Vilda as coach.