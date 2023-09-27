The Asturian Montse Tomé began the concentration very touched by having worked alongside Jorge Vilda, applauding Rubiales and summoning players who had communicated their intention not to attend the call of La Roja, but based on dialogue and the victories over Sweden and Switzerland has earned continuity as women’s soccer coach.

When the coach gave her first list a little over a week ago, it seemed like a pipe dream that Spain would close this selection window with a good taste in its mouth and without apparent problems. In the end, the world champions and some of the 15 rebels responded to the coach’s summons and, based on meetings, it seems that the principles for a calmer future have been laid.

«I am on their side, I support Jenni and I am sorry for what has happened. “I didn’t feel good after the applause at the federation assembly.” With phrases of this type, the coach won over a complex locker room. On a sporting level, Tomé was smart, he dressed even more notable players with even more stripes. Captaincy for Irene Paredes and Alexia Putellas, with decision-making capacity on behalf of the group.

The FEF asked the internationals for some time and a vote of confidence in the new coach and they were guaranteed internally that if things did not work, Tomé would be removed from her duties. But the concentration went well, with the situation easing day by day, and it ended better due to the excellent results.

In Gothenburg, the Spanish team knew how to suffer against the Swedes to achieve three decisive points in the Nations League and, therefore, in the Olympic race. Tomé already felt closer to the players, who in some cases went looking for her to join the celebration. In Córdoba, she had a great game and thrashed the Swiss team, and gestures of complicity with hugs between the coach and some players.

“At first it was all a little strange because of how the call was given, but everything is fine,” summed up the Catalan Aitana Bonmatí, outstanding and big scorer against the Swiss. “Montse has given us a lot of confidence and security,” added Athenea del Castillo. “The sensations are very good,” concluded Maite Oroz.

Markel Zubizarreta, probable sports director



Meanwhile, the FEF is working to close the hiring of a person to occupy the sports management of the women’s team, a position that Jorge Vilda combined with that of coach and that became vacant after his dismissal. The most popular candidate is Markel Zubizarreta, who just this Tuesday reached an agreement with Barça to leave the sports direction of the women’s section of Barça football.

Son of former international goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta, Markel was precisely one of the emissaries that Barça sent last week to accompany the Barcelona internationals at the national team’s concentration in Oliva, where a summit took place to try to resolve the conflict.

He maintains an excellent relationship with all the Barça players who form the basis of the team and, as the Barça club explained after parting ways, “Zubizarreta has been the architect of a triumphant women’s Barça, a benchmark in Europe.” He landed there in 2015 as head of sports management and two years later he became sports director.