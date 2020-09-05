The NBA has announced the winner of the Rookie of the Year award in the 2019/20 season, which was only counted until March 11 and not until the end of the regular season. The graceful one is the American pivot Montrezl harrell, which has managed to stay ahead of Dennis Schröder (Thunder) and Lou Williams (Clippers) in voting. Harrell has achieved 397 points of the 100 members of the press who had the right to participate, more than Schröder (328) and Williams (127).

For Harrell it is the first prize of its kind. It happens in the honors the American, his partner and winner on the last two occasions.

Harrell is the one acting as stand-in for Ivica zubac in the center position of the Clippers, a team that won this award with Jamal Crawford, Lou Williams and now he continues to do so with Montrezl Harrell (five in seven years). He is the first man of his height (6 feet 10 inches, about 2.04 meters) to win the award since Lamar Odom, also a former Clippers, who did so in 2011.

Montrezl Harrell has averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds this season. According ESPN, Harrell and Williams are the first couple in history since there is data (1970/71 season) in which each averages 18 points as a substitute.