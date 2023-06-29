Music returns to Montreux for the 57th edition of the famous festival. True to its reputation, its programming includes big names in music: from Bob Dylan, through Lil Nas X, Christine and the Queens and Norah Jones. 15 days of festivities on the shores of Lake Geneva, from June 30 to July 15.

The Stravinski Auditorium, the main stage of the Montreux Jazz Festival, will open its doors to only 1,500 people –although it normally receives 4,000 spectators– for the concert of Bob Dylan.

The folk music legend will give an intimate concert and has asked, as he usually does, that the audience be seated. Hence, there are only a few who can attend this concert on Saturday, July 1. It will be an unprecedented image in Montreux.

File photo of American musician Bob Dylan in Paddock Wood, England, on June 30, 2012. © Ben Stansall, AFP

For Mathieu Jaton, director of the festival, “it is an honor” to welcome Dylan back. This year the pianists will have a special place. On July 8, the Canadian will share the stage chilly gonzalez and the French Sofiane Pamarttwo artists who “have transformed the solo-pianist on stage”, according to Jaton.

Piano and punk nights

Then the next evening will come with Jon Batiste and Jacob Collier, two pupils of the musician and producer Quincy Jones. Batiste will give his first comprehensive concert in Montreux. This will also be the only date scheduled in Europe for the Anglo Oscar and Grammy winner. Jacob Collier will close the night. The London multi-instrumentalist, also a Grammy winner, returns to this festival where he performed for the first time in 2014.

“Beyond artists like lionel richie, sam smith either Norah JonesI like these evenings in which we will see artists that we have followed since the beginning of their careers”, comments Jaton.

The festival will offer some very Montreux concerts, where artists such as billy idol and Iggy Pop, in the punk night of July 6. Or in the one on July 14, when two generations of blues will come together between Joe Bonamassa and buddy guy with his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour.

Latin America continues to stomp

Latin music continues to become an increasingly important place in Montreux. Last year, the Colombian Juanes and the Brazilian Anitta headlined the bill. This year there will be a one hundred percent Brazilian night, as is the tradition in this festival.

File: Brazilian singer Anitta at a show in Denmark on June 29, 2022. Torben Christensen Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

On July 7, the turn will be for Gilberto Gil and Family, on what may well be his last tour. It is the return of the Brazilian to a place where he appeared for the first time in Europe. your compatriot Roberta Sa will be in charge of opening the night. The festival, which seeks to conquer a younger audience without neglecting its usual audience, continues to bet on reggaeton. The country Maluma It will be presented on July 11. “Colombian music has been gaining a lot of strength internationally, either with reggaeton or with pop music,” explains Jaton.

The Montreux Jazz Lab, stage for today’s musical trends

Closing on July 15 it will be difficult to choose which of the two concerts to attend. In the Stravinsky will be Nile Rogers & Chicwhile at the Montreux Jazz Lab, an auditorium for 2,000 people where exponents of current musical trends perform, there will be mark ronson. The British musician and producer will be accompanied by the musicians with whom he recorded the album ‘Back to Black’ (2006) by Amy Winehouse.

Rémi Bruggman He is one of the programmers in this room. His story is linked to that of the festival. When he was 14 years old he saw REM, it was his first concert. An experience that marked him and two years later he returned as a volunteer, taking advantage of the fact that it allowed him to see as many concerts as he could. Some time later, Rémi returned to Montreux this time as one of the programmers, a position he has held for five years.

Your task is to fill this room with renowned artists, already confirmed, but at the same time betting on new talents such as Katie Gregson-Macleod, singer-songwriter who rose to fame thanks to TikTok in 2022 or The Zarrawho represented France in the last Eurovision Song Contest.

The Lab is the stage where trending music is presented. This 2023 Christine and the Queens, Ava Max and Rüfüs Du Sol are part of the poster. © 2023 FFJM Emilien Itim

Throughout the year, Rémi attends concerts, especially in England, where the public is more curious than the Swiss, looking for artists who might be in Montreux. The most gratifying thing for him is, beyond having a full house at the Lab, having a show “in which you feel that something is happening, that there is a communion between the public and the artist, something that is indescribable”, comments Bruggman.

After Covid-19, the effects of the war in Ukraine

The Montreux Jazz Festival has not been immune to the crises the world is going through. In 2021, it carried out a completely outdoor edition in the midst of the health emergency caused by Covid-19. And this year, the ravages of the war in Ukraine are felt even more. The energy bill has increased between 15% and 20%, a strong blow for an event that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 15 days.

Added to this are problems with the supply of certain materials, especially wood. The festival has chosen to work with other less expensive materials and with Swiss and/or European subsidiaries. This is also in favor of sustainability, in terms of ecology. Transport costs for artists and production have also risen. However, the festival’s philosophy, says Jaton, is not to significantly affect ticket prices.

Although the 2023 festival is about to start, the organizers are already thinking about the 2024 edition. Especially since it will be a version with a great novelty: the event center in which it is held will be under construction for about a year or further. The organization will have to devise new scenarios in Montreux while the renovation takes place.