Mercedes, litmus test in Canada

There Mercedes made its W14 2.0 debut in the Monaco Grand Prix, and although the Principality is not a recommended track for bringing updates, the feedback has been positive. Even better at Montmeló: double podium for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

However, it must be said that Mercedes also did well in Catalonia in 2022. That’s why the weekend of Montreal it can almost be considered a very indicative litmus test on the goodness of the new development path undertaken in Brackley. Doing well in Canada, a circuit much appreciated by Hamilton, would be further confirmation that he would be worth much more than the championship points.

Wolff’s words

Translated into results, what does “doing well” mean? Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff he prefers not to say it and talk about “maximizing the result”: “In Spain we had well-deserved reward for the efforts made by everyone in Brackley and Brixworth in bringing our upgrade package to the track. We are satisfied with how the car performed, will provide us with a new base from which to build. But we also have to manage our expectations. It was a circuit that suited our car and we can expect our direct competitors to be stronger in the next few races. The gap from Red Bull is big and it will take a lot of work to close it. However, we are up for the challenge“.

“After the Spanish Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher had his first opportunity to drive the W14. He settled in well during the Pirelli tire test and enjoyed the experience. Mick has already become a valuable member of the team and his simulator work has proved useful in setting the lap time, as we saw in Barcelona. Now let’s move on to Montreal. With its long straights and slow-speed corners, it’s not a track that we expect to suit our car like Barcelona did. Regardless of the actual pace of the car this weekend, we will aim to maximize our result. The characteristics of the circuit will also offer us a further opportunity to learn about the W14 and to feed our development path“.