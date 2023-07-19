This Saturday the match will be played between Montreal Impact and the Pumas de la UNAM, in the game corresponding to the Leagues Cup.
An even game is expected and in which each of the two teams seeks from the initial whistle to do damage to score the goal.
Regarding their most recent matches, the Major League Soccer team defeated Charlotte FC at home by a score of 2-0, thus reaching 29 points and ranking tenth in the Eastern Conference.
For their part, the university students have drawn 1-1 on their visit to La Bella Airosa against the Tuzos del Pachuca, getting a valuable point that leaves them momentarily in fourth place with 5 units.
You can see the game through the signal Aztec 7, MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: J. Sirois
Defenses: J. Waterman, R. Camacho, G. Corbo
Media: A. Herrera, S. Piette, M. Choiniere, A. Lassiter, B. Duke
Forwards: C. Offor and K. Opoku.
Goalie: J. Gonzalez
Defenses: P. Benevendo, N. Ananias, A. Ortíz, A. Aldrete
Media: J. Caicedo, G. Del Prete, U. Rivas, C. Huerta, E. Salvio
Forward: Juan Dinenno.
Mohamed upset with the draw against Pachuca
The last match of day 3 of Mexican soccer was between Pachuca and Pumas, ending with a 1-1 draw. In this regard, the coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed said he was upset for not having achieved victory.
“It’s true, I think the team has to improve, the feeling we have is not the best, but we didn’t lose and we remain undefeated and we’re going to play the Leagues Cup with that illusion that we all have”commented the strategist at a press conference.
Montreal 1-0 cougars.
