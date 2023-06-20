Montreal, the Alonso-Hamilton episode goes viral

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, two old lions who have lived through many battles. And who now, with only a few years as F1 drivers left to live, almost seem to be enjoying themselves.

“Leave it to me“, says Alonso on the team radio when the track engineer warns him that Hamilton is on his way. Almost theatrical Nando, that the older he gets, the faster he is, and the faster he is, the more he has fun with his old rival. As in the first pit stop of the Canadian Grand Prix: Alonso, who was overtaken by Hamilton at the start, is chasing the #44 and tries to surprise him in the pit lane. In Mercedes, however, they just have time to restart Sir Lewis in front of the Spaniard, risking a unsafe release. The two-time world champion, in order to convince the stewards to impose a penalty on Hamilton, decidedly accentuates the consequences of the #44 maneuver. And Toto Wolff, in favor of the camera, does not fail to ironically mimic the Spaniard’s action.

Video

The involuntary curtain was shared by the social accounts of Formula 1.

Hamilton and Alonso, after Sunday’s Grand Prix, both joked in the cool down room than on the microphone. In Montreal, the two obtained their 25th “shared” podium in Formula 1. The first came 16 years ago, at the debut of the British in Formula 1: also on that occasion – Melbourne 2007 – Alonso finished second ahead of Sir Lewis, who was his teammate at the time. A relationship that would have been destined to break out just a few months later, with both fighting for the world title.