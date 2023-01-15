Montpellier vs. Nantes: suspended for these strong disturbances, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Screenshot, AFP
Fans threw flares.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 15, 2023, 12:15 PM
The meeting between montpellier and the Nantes, of matchday 19 of Ligue 1, had to be interrupted for nearly a quarter of an hour by the launch of flares at one of the ends of the Mosson stadium, where banners with homophobic messages were also displayed.
Four days after the win conceded in Nice (6-1), the Montpellier ultras, who at the start of the match did not take their place in the stands in protest, insisted on their discontent by throwing flares on the pitch and the presence of posters with insults to the players.
The referee of the match, Thomas Léonard, sent the players to the changing rooms and the game resumed after 15 minutes, with the threat that if there were new incidents it would be suspended.
Montpellier, who ended nine players due to the expulsions of the Tunisian Wahbi Khazri and from French Elyew Wahi, conceded a new setback. They were beaten by Nantes 0-3.
The set of romain pitau He has three straight losses and is only two points from relegation.
EFE
January 15, 2023, 12:15 PM
keep going down
to find more content
