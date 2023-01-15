Monday, January 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Montpellier vs. Nantes: suspended for these strong disturbances, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Riots in Montpellier, after France vs. Morocco
Photo:

Screenshot, AFP

Fans threw flares.

The meeting between montpellier and the Nantes, of matchday 19 of Ligue 1, had to be interrupted for nearly a quarter of an hour by the launch of flares at one of the ends of the Mosson stadium, where banners with homophobic messages were also displayed.

See also  Sports schedule for Monday, August 15

Four days after the win conceded in Nice (6-1), the Montpellier ultras, who at the start of the match did not take their place in the stands in protest, insisted on their discontent by throwing flares on the pitch and the presence of posters with insults to the players.

(Piqué, another harsh response to Shakira, arrives in this car at the event, video)
(Piqué is not alone: ​​his father responds to Shakira after a song with Bizarrap)

The referee of the match, Thomas Léonard, sent the players to the changing rooms and the game resumed after 15 minutes, with the threat that if there were new incidents it would be suspended.

Montpellier, who ended nine players due to the expulsions of the Tunisian Wahbi Khazri and from French Elyew Wahi, conceded a new setback. They were beaten by Nantes 0-3.

The set of romain pitau He has three straight losses and is only two points from relegation.
(Paulo Autuori: what happened to the face of the Atlético Nacional coach?) (Mourning: ‘the beast’, cycling icon, was found dead)

See also  Williams: Albon and Latifi hit by the 2022 livery - VIDEO | FormulaPassion.it

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Montpellier #Nantes #suspended #strong #disturbances #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Who is R'Bonney Gabriel, the American model who was crowned as miss universe 2022?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result