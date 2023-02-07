The Turin player flies to the round of 16 with a quick 6-3 6-4, while the Pesaro greets France with a double 6-4. For Jannik debut in the evening session with Fucsovics

The Italy-France evening session at the ATP 250 in Montpellier ends on 1-1. Lorenzo Sonego gains access to the second round of the event by imposing himself on the n. 42 in the world Benjamin Bonzi, with a score of 6-3 6-4.

The fast indoor thus confirms itself as one of the surfaces that manages to give greater prominence to the game of the Turinese, for whom the difference today was the performance on the serve, practically “on fire” for the entire course of the match, with the 74% of firsts in the field and 28 points out of 38 scored with the first. Two breaks are decisive for the resolution of the initial set: the first obtained in the opening and the second accrued in the ninth game. In the second set the blue then launched the decisive attack by breaking Bonzi’s serve at 5-4. “Today I needed to be aggressive and I’m glad I was able to play good tennis,” Sonego said in his post-debut interview. “I had positive sensations and will keep my focus for the rest of the tournament. I like playing here in France.” For Lorenzo in the round of 16 there will now be the 30-year-old Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who had to recover the disadvantage of a set before managing to get rid of Aslan Karatsev 3-6 7-6 6-2. See also The epochal homage of the NBA to the legend Russell: retired jersey 6, no team will use it anymore

NARDI — After defeating the always insidious Benoit Paire in the decisive round of qualifying, Luca Nardi (#164 Atp) surrenders to another Frenchman on his way to Montpellier. The Pesaro, despite a match dedicated to balance and in which he even saved a match point in the ninth game of the second set, leaves the scene against Arthur Rinderknech (n. 68 Atp), with a score of 6-4 6- 4. During a first set dedicated to services, Nardi suffers a break right at the most beautiful, allowing a break at 5-4. At the change of sides, his empty pass persists with the transalpine who immediately goes up 1-0 in the second set. Luca is quick to respond with a lightning counterbreak but in the seventh game his serve shakes again, with a backhand error that gives the Frenchman the lead 4-3 and with two rounds of service to go. In the next round for Rinderknech there will be the Croatian Borna Coric, beneficiary of a bye in the first round. See also MotoGP | Sepang Test, Day 2: Bastianini flies before the flood

SINNER — The debut of Italy’s number 1 Jannik Sinner is scheduled for today. The entourage of the South Tyrolean has recently been joined by physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, formerly of Virtus Bologna, who will begin to follow Jannik regularly on the Tour starting this week. Not before 7 pm, Sinner will face Marton Fucsovics (n.69 Atp) who in the first round defeated the qualified Geoffrey Blancaneaux (n. 151 Atp) 7-5 5-7 6-0 in three sets. There are four precedents between the blue and the Hungarian (2-2), with Sinner winning the last match just a few weeks ago at the Australian Open, with a score of 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0. In Montpellier, the first seed is covered by the Top 10 Holger Rune, with whom the blue could only clash in the final.

February 7 – 11.09 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Montpellier #Sonego #perfect #Bonzi #Nardi #Rinderknech #today #Sinner