After the last draw to one against the Stade de Reims in the last day of the French league championship, Paris Saint Germain will have to visit Montpellier next Wednesday, February 1 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish for the match corresponding to the day 21 of Ligue 1. The team trained by Galtier will seek a victory to remain at the top of the table.
Here everything you need to know about the match:
Town: montpellier
Stadium: Mason Stadium
Day and time: wednesday february 1. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: benoit bastien
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: to confirm
Live streaming: to confirm
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN3
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: BeinSports
Live streaming: Fubo TV
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
News of injuries in Montpellier
Montpellier has numerous casualties for this match against the first ranked in the league. There are up to six players who will not be against Paris Saint Germain: Kahzri, Mendes, Ferri, Bertaud, Sainte-Luce and Elye Wahi will not play.
PSG injury news
Verratti was sent off the previous day and will not play against Montpellier, added to this loss due to suspension of the Italian midfielder, neither Mukiele nor Nuno Mendes will be available due to injury.
Montpellier 1- 2 PSG
#Montpellier #Paris #Saint #Germain #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply