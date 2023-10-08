Incredible what happened in Ligue 1: the match between Montpellier And Clermont was suspended for throwing smoke bombs. The match, valid for the eighth day of the championship, was in the hands of the home team: 4-2 the result when signaling recovery, six minutes. Then came the suspension of the Stade de la Mosson match. A smoke bomb, thrown by Montpellier supporters, exploded near the Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

Diaw carried off the field on a stretcher

—

Mory Diaw was the victim of the explosion of the smoke bomb thrown from the stands of the Stade de la Mosson. The Senegalese born in 1993 remained on the ground and was rescued by medics and would have suffered a trauma near the ear. The goalkeeper was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher. The referee Florent Beat decided to suspend the match a few minutes before injury time expired and declared: “For the safety of the players, I invited everyone to return to the locker room. We have set up a crisis unit,” the match referee explained to the press. The doctor who examined the Clermont goalkeeper found that he was unable to resume the match. As a result, the match was permanently abandoned.”