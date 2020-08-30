The measure, taken by the Hérault prefecture, is displayed in capital letters on the bartenders’ outfits: “please do not dance”. This ban calls on customers of bars in Montpellier. The department has one of the highest contamination rates in the country, particularly among those under 40. Authorities fear that dance parties will promote the circulation of the virus. The measure is sometimes difficult to enforce.

“If there is a check, it is at the discretion of the police officer, because there is no materialized dance floor (…) are three to four people dancing , is it justified as a dance floor? “, asks Michel Chauvin, owner and manager of a bar. The prefecture also announced its intention to limit gatherings of more than ten people, in all public places.

