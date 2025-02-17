Montoya “He has been trying to enter a television program for ten years“To become famous and even tried to sign up as tempting in the Italian version of The island of temptations While I was with Anita. This has been assured by a friend of her, who said that “is not as good as it seems.”

The 31 -year -old Sevillian conquered the audience for his shirt tears and his painful reactions to the infidelities of his girlfriend in the eighth season of realitybut Anita’s environment is contrary to his public’s perception.

As he declared An Anita’s friend to a reporter of Party“it is overcome” for what he has done and “is having a very bad time because of the impact he is having” everything. Besides, “He feels a victim of Manuel and Montoya“And he said that, in his past relationships,” he has been mistreated both physically and psychologically. “

The journalist also said that Montoya He appeared at casting of The island of temptations From Italy to participate as tempting When he already went out with Anita, but they did not take him because the program discovered his deception and had to reject “because he was lying.”

Then, he returned to Spain and He began to insist on his girlfriend to participate in the reality as a couple. “Anita does not need a television set or participating to earn money because she has a very quiet life and earns very well. He didn’t need any,” said his friend, in statements to Emma García’s space.

In fact, this same testimony states that “before entering the program they have a very strong anger” because she asked her to leave her job and move to Barcelona to reinforce her relationship before entering the format, since They had “a year at a distance”. However, he left his job but told him that “he wanted to stay from Pingoneo in Seville.”

They also angered before going to The island of temptations Because Anita listened to audios that her boyfriend sent her friends saying “I am going to mess with everything that moves because this is how it triumphs And how it shines. “

“Today, Montoya writes to Anita and La Machacahe makes fun of her, “said the environment.” It’s not as good as it seems. He has been trying to enter a television program for ten years and, now that he has achieved it, La Machaca. “

Nevertheless, Montoya relatives denied this information And they assured that what this friend of Anita was telling “had nothing to do with reality”, nor her casting In Italy or the rest.