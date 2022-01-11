The identity card marks 46 years, but Juan Pablo Montoya he doesn’t think about hanging his helmet on a nail. The talented Colombian driver, protagonist of memorable feats both in America and in the Old Continent – after a career always lived to the fullest between IndyCar, Formula 1 and NASCAR – wanted to relaunch his challenge by opting again for the North American open-wheel series. As had already happened 12 months ago, in fact, Montoya will be at the start of the next edition of the Indianapolis 500 miles, getting behind the wheel of the third car lined up by the Arrow McLaren SP team.

Montoya had already raced in Formula 1 with the Woking team in the 2005 and 2006 seasons, his last two in the Circus. Last year he had then accepted the challenge thrown at him by Zak Brown, who had selected him as third driver in the ‘American detachment’ of the British team. In 2022 this pyrotechnic union will repeat itself. In fact, the two-time winner of the Indy 500 will once again go in search of a legendary trio, which would be made even more memorable by the possibility of achieving success with the third different team, after having already triumphed with Ganassi and Penske. Montoya will also compete in the Indianapolis GP, the race on the road course inside the basin which takes place two weeks before the big event.

The announcement of this renewed partnership was given by Montoya himself and by McLaren on Twitter. “I am thrilled to be back with the Arrow McLaren team to make another attempt at the Indianapolis Grand Prix and the 106th Indianapolis 500. Let’s continue making history, team! “. Montoya in 2021 came 21st on the road course while he was ninth in the Indy500. In six career races, the Colombian has only missed the top-10 once, in 2016. I 15 years between his two successes (2000-2015) also represent a record.