Perez sinks

After a promising start to the season, from the Imola race onwards Sergio Perez’s season has gone downhillwith the experienced Mexican driver failing to improve beyond 7th place in Austria as his best result in the last six weekends.

Despite having secured a two-year contract renewal with Red Bull, it is known that the “100 point clause” by Max Verstappen does not secure his future even in the short term. And it is no coincidence that there is talk of a possible replacement after the summer break, with Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda who would do anything to have a chance at Red Bull.

Montoya’s point of view

On the difficulties encountered by Sergio Perez in the recent British Grand Prix, when he went off the track in Q1 and was eliminated, and then failed to recover in the race, it provided an interesting point of view Juan Pablo Montoyawho many fans will remember first at Williams and then at McLaren in the early 2000s.

“The difference in balance between Perez’s car and Max’s car surprised me a lot. If you see Checo’s car and Max’s car on the onboard, you will see how Max’s car can complete the corners, while with Checo’s car it seems impossible to go faster, because the car doesn’t turn”he noted in the podcast MontoyAscarrying on: “It could be a problem that has compromised the set-up in some wayor you would have to be inside the team to understand what is going on. But if you notice the balance in qualifying of his car and Max’s, they are two very different cars.”.