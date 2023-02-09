Among the families – not particularly numerous – who can boast of having had two Formula 1 drivers in their family tree, there could also be added in a few years that of the Montoya. After dad Juan Pablo, capable of winning 7 Grands Prix in the Circus at the wheel of Williams and McLaren, whoever is trying to take the road to land in the premier category of motorsport is in fact his son Sebastian. 17-year-old born in Miami, Florida, Sebastian Montoya he has already demonstrated his qualities in various categories, for example finishing fourth in 2021 in the Italian Formula 4 championship racing for the Prema team. Montoya Jr. also contested two races in F3 last year, finishing eighth in both the Sprint and the Feature Race at Zandvoort. These results have been eyed by Red Bullwho has decided to sign the son of the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

In 2023 Montoya will take part in the entire F3 championship, defending the colors of the Hitech Grand Prix. But the historic talent scout of the Austrian stable, Helmut Markohad already set his sights on Sebastian Montoya since his karting days, as the American boy himself revealed to the microphones of the site’s podcast Feeder Seriesrecounting a promise made to him years ago by the Graz manager himself: “When I won my first race, in 2014 or 2015, I was wearing a Red Bull jacket and he [Marko] he knew my father – said Montoya Jr. – so he called me and said: ‘If you’re good enough, we’ll put you in an F1 car one day‘. And now, a few years later, I’m wearing the Red Bull livery“. There is still a long way to go to the Circus, but there are certainly all the prerequisites for the son of the family to have a successful career.