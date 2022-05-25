Among the ‘promoted’ of the last Spanish Grand Prix there was the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, arrived 5th at the finish line after a great comeback from the penultimate position. The Mercedes driver, the victim of a contact during the first lap with Kevin Magnussen, had in fact returned to the pits to replace the tires, gradually climbing from the bottom of the standings to close to the podium with a flawless performance, made possible also thanks to the updates. finally valid made on the W13. However, despite the general recognition of flawless performance, there was still a blemish. During the lap back to the pits to change tires, the English number 44 asked his team if he could withdraw from the GP, in order to save the power unit in view of the next races. A request promptly rejected by the team, which also generated some controversy among fans.

Hamilton’s frustration, however, was understood by Juan Pablo Montoyawho thus explained his point of view on the question a Sky Sports F1: “Think about it – commented the Colombian – you got hit at the start and drove a full lap with a flat tire. You have to make a pit stop which took a long time, because when the tire is flat you can’t get the jack under the car. It can be assumed that the front wing was damaged. You start the race and find yourself 60-70 seconds behind the leader. At that point you wonder what sense it makes to continue. From Lewis’s point of view I can understand it, because he is used to cars that can win races and get 25 points every weekend. But when you get eighth-tenth place, it’s difficult. The team made the right choice by telling him not to give up and, impressively, he didn’t give up. When they told him he had to go he continued to work, and that was nice to see ”.

The former Williams and McLaren driver, who will participate in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, also expressed a consideration on the potential of Mercedes in Spain: “I think Hamilton was surprised by the speed of the car – added the winner of 7 GP in F1- if he hadn’t had the accident in the first lap, he probably would have had a chance to win the race. I also think he got excited in the middle of the race, when he started he reached the top-10 and saw that his pace was really fast. It was fun to see him go from strength to strength ”.