Montoya became full contestant of Survivors On Sunday night, when he jumped from the helicopter after announcing his signing at the premiere of the program last Thursday. “I’m convinced that this will cure me“He said before getting on.

“I feel excited,” he said Sandra Barnedawhich completed the favorite binomial of the audience after the phenomenon of The island of temptations. “I have had a hard time and this revives me emotions“The Sevillian replied.

“I know that I have been a joy for many people, but I know how I had a bad time,” he recapitulated about his experience in the previous program. “Which I’m afraid is that they put a colored test“, He joked, since it was the first momentazo he gave in The island.

But Montoyaas expected, he gave away a momentary at the beginning. Went to the helicopter and, When he thought no one listened to him, he threw himself to singcausing laughter to Sandra and the public.

Already at the heights, he was getting excited again and He ended up crying: “I think a lot about my family, my flamenco … I also panic the planes, but it is another thing to overcome. I cry with emotion, not nerves“After asking to lower the helicopter height, he ended up jumping.