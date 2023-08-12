The former Williams and McLaren driver: “Excellent driver, but his speed hasn’t improved compared to two years ago: it’s the car that is faster”. Then he stings Hamilton: “He didn’t complain when he won…”

Not only winning, but even dominant: Max Verstappen is the undisputed king of F1supported by a Red Bull stellar. Yet the distance between the Dutchman and other riders like Charles Leclerc it would not be so marked. He is convinced of it Juan Pablo Montoya. The former bishop of Williams And McLaren consider the single-seater of the Austrian stable as the real one record domain key of Dutch. According to the Colombian, other colleagues would also be able to obtain world championship titles and dizzying numbers if they get behind the wheel of the RB19.

Ten victories in 12 races, eight of them in a row: Verstappen's numbers for 2023 are remarkable, but Montoya is convinced that they shouldn't obscure the top level of the grid. Indeed, as externalized to TV weekthe reality would be different: "There are seven or eight riders who could be world champions with Red Bull instead of Max. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris would win the title equally". Juan Pablo continues: "Verstappen seems invincible. He is a very good driver, but its speed is not higher to that of two years ago. The machine is simply much faster. A bit like what happened with Hamilton a few years ago."

Also Lewis ends up in the crosshairs by Montoya. The Colombian did not like the utterances of the seven-time world champion, who often showed a certain impatience with Verstappen's domination: "I find it amusing that Hamilton always says what is right and what is unfair". Montoya's analysis continues: "You already predicted that Max will win next year because he has a Red Bull, but then you look at the period when he dominated and you think if it was him or the car that triumphed. When you don't wins it's always easy to complain: the reality is that the advantage he had the Mercedes it's the same one that Red Bull has today. The truth is that in this sport you need the best car". Considerations that reopen the eternal debate on the greater incisiveness of the car compared to human talent.