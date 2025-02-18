Although he was already accustomed to seeing his girlfriend’s images being unfaithful, Montoya I was not able to overcome Anita’s situation in The island of temptations.

“How disgust, please,” he repeated after seeing how his girlfriend had sex with Manuel. At one point, The outbursts they gave to his girlfriend came to regain: “I don’t want to lose you, ‘come please.”

Everything that was proud at first, It ended up turning into tears At the end of the bonfire: “Memories of the days before entering are coming and I am very sorry.”

“I had my future planned with her, I had my life stabilized and now I have to start from scratch“, I lamented in tears.” With what I find it hard to trust, I will not find anyone. I don’t want this nonsense, I can’t, I don’t want to, “he continued sobbing.

He came to say that he did not mind continuing to see his girlfriend “seize”, but he opened emotionally and shared how he felt: “He has taken all the love I’ve had in a year. I don’t believe it, it’s a nightmare. “