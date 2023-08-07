Montoya comments on Red Bull dominance and stings Hamilton

Going on vacation with an en-plein of victories, the Red Bull has so far confirmed the prophecy of George Russell, who at the start of the World Championship had stated that the RB19 could make a clear run all the way to Abu Dhabi. Finishing first in every race would be a feat that no team has managed to accomplish in almost three quarters of a century of Formula 1, and which – if successful – would make the Verstappen-RB19 package the most devastating weapon ever seen in the Circus .

As impossible as it is, with domains like this one always tries to separate the driver from the car. Juan Pablo Montoyafor example, has no doubts: on this Red Bull almost half of the Formula 1 grid would win the World Championship.

Montoya’s words

“Verstappen is doing a great job right now, he seems invincible like when Hamilton won everything, this is the reality. Max is a very good driver, but for now he has the best car. Verstappen’s speed right now is no higher than it was two years ago, it’s probably the same. Only that the car is much faster“, these are Montoya’s words to his compatriots week. “Instead of Max, there are about seven or eight drivers who could be world champions with Red Bull. For example Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris would be world champions. It’s clear that if you’re not a good driver it becomes difficult, because the better you are, the more chance you have of being in a good team. Norris, for example, is a very good driver and McLaren have improved a lot this year, but Lando would probably be world champion in Red Bull“.

The jab at Hamilton

The former Williams and McLaren driver then criticized Lewis Hamilton, according to whom Verstappen at the moment would have life too easy in Formula 1: “It’s very nice to complain when you don’t win, but when Lewis won he said the car didn’t give him any advantage. Instead, Mercedes’ advantage was as big as what Red Bull currently has. I don’t want to say that Hamilton isn’t good, on the contrary he is a great driver. But the reality of the sport is that you have to be in the best car“.