Passed from the Montmeló circuit to the Losail circuit, in Qatar, in the MotoGP top speed ranking, thus becoming second on the list, still behind Mugello. And it is that Francesco Bagnaia has flown in FP3 at 352.9 km / h, which represents a new top speed record on the Catalan track and leaves behind the 351.8 km / h that Danilo Petrucci, also with Ducati, reached last year balo the Losail spotlights.

With this new reference, Dovizioso’s 356.7 riding the Ducati in Mugello’s 2019 FP3 is a bit closer, but the Italian track remains intractable in this regard. In addition to that top of the current MotoGP leader, with one point ahead of Quartararo and Maverick and four over Mir, Dovi himself has 356.5 km / h on the beautiful and technical Tuscan circuit in the 2018 race; Petrucci, 355.8 km / h in the 2018 race; Pirro, 355.2 km / h in FP2 of 2018; and Iannone, 354.9 km / h in 2016. All of them, of course, with Ducati.

In Formula 1, Carlos Sainz reached 344.4 km / h in the McLaren in this year’s race. And that is further proof that in motorsports not everything is top speed, because F1 cars are faster in MotoGP lap time (Hamilton scored 1: 15.183 in the last qualifying, 33 seconds better than the 1: 38.680 which appears as a MotoGP record, created by Lorenzo in 2018) The advantage of the cars is in their very fast cornering, with four support points. Furthermore, the own Pecco He can attest to this because, despite that top speed record on the Catalan track, he was eleventh and was left without provisional direct access to Q2.