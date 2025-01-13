

01/13/2025



Updated at 2:10 p.m.





Gonzalo Montiel is close to stopping being a footballer Seville. The Argentine full-back, champion of the World Cup, the Copa América, the Europa League and the Copa Libertadores among other titles, remains firm in his desire to return to River Plate while the Argentine team negotiates the transfer with Sevilla. The operation is close to being closed since the Buenos Aires team is willing to satisfy the economic demands of Sevilla, which intends to enter about five million euros with the departure of the footballer.

From Argentina they were optimistic about this movement which, however, has taken longer than expected and which It’s not 100% closed yet.. Montiel was a starter in Almería and was in the squad for the match against Valencia, living the entire match from the bench, although now everything indicates that the player will no longer be part of the squad when Sevilla plays the next match on Saturday against Girona in Montilivi.

If there are no unexpected developments, Montiel’s transfer should be sealed in the coming days with the footballer heading to Argentina and reuniting with Marcelo Gallardo. There he will also coincide with the former Sevilla player. Marcos Acuña and with Federico Gattonicurrently on loan to the millionaire team.