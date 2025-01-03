Gonzalo Montiel aims to leave sooner rather than later Seville. The Argentine footballer has had few opportunities this season under the orders of Garcia Pimienta and now, once he has been dismissed from the case of alleged sexual abuse for which he was being investigated, he is willing to return to Argentina to play again in River Plate.

Different Argentine media assured in information confirmed by this medium that the millionaire team was strongly interested in having him again and now that he can judicially breathe easy as he himself confessed, he is determined to return to his country.

However, the Buenos Aires team will have to convince Sevilla, since Montiel has contract signed with the Nervionenses until June 2026That is to say, his connection with the Sevilla team has a year and a half left to be dissolved. Around three and a half million euros River Plate is willing to offer Sevilla, leaving the ball now in Víctor Orta’s court with the player’s clear desire to once again wear the colors of the team from which he arrived in Nervión.

Gonzalo Montiel spent last season on loan at English club Nottingham Forest and returned to Sevilla this summer. The club looked for an accommodation for him and PSV, Naples or Olympique de Lyon were able to hire him, but the operations ended up being frustrated and Montiel remained in the squad.









Montiel, who on January 1st turned 28 yearshas been training with the rest of his teammates since returning from the holidays and, if nothing changes in the next few hours, he will travel to Almería for the Copa del Rey match that will be held tomorrow, January 4.