



Gonzalo Montiel He has been in Argentina since last Wednesday and His transfer to River Plate has not yet been made official. although the footballer already exercises under the orders of Marcelo Gallardo.

Sevilla will enter through the transfer four and a half million euros that there could be five if River Plate manages to become champion of the Argentine league. After playing a friendly against Universidad de Chile last Saturday, Montiel joined – according to various Argentine media reports – the team along with Driussi in the following training session directed by Marcelo Gallardo. Neither move has been officially announced.although everything indicates that the announcement will arrive imminently. Perhaps due to this circumstance, images of the first day of Montiel’s return to the River Plate discipline have not emerged so far.

Montiel was received like a star upon arrival in Buenos Aires. Both River Plate followers and fans of the Argentine national team hold the winger in high regard due to the successes achieved with the albiceleste and with the millionaire team.

Once the expected official announcement is made, Montiel will end his time as a Sevilla player, which has led him to play a total of since the summer of 2021. 81 official matches in which he has scored three goals. It will not be recorded in the statistics, but his goal in the penalty shootout of the Europa League final in 2023 will always be remembered by the Sevilla fans since it was the one that sealed the victory in Budapest.